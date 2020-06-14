Categories
Music

Freaky P – “What You Want” (WYW)

Freaky P What You Want (WYW)

Freaky P Is out with another Chart topper titled “What You Want” (WYW).

‘WYW’ meaning what you want is a  Trap & alternative R’n’B pop record. Freaky P shows off his fancy Trap/pop talent and raps about his lavish style.

Listen and Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD MP3

Kindly follow Freaky P on IG: @MrfreakyP Twitter: @DrealFreakyP

