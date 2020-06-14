Freaky P Is out with another Chart topper titled “What You Want” (WYW).
‘WYW’ meaning what you want is a Trap & alternative R’n’B pop record. Freaky P shows off his fancy Trap/pop talent and raps about his lavish style.
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Listen and Enjoy below
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
Kindly follow Freaky P on IG: @MrfreakyP Twitter: @DrealFreakyP
The post Freaky P – “What You Want” (WYW) appeared first on tooXclusive.