Fraud: Wike Sacks Microfinance Agency Boss, Orders Officials’ Arrest

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the dismissal of the Managing Director of the Rivers State Microfinance Agency, Dr Ipalibo Sogules.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He explained that the governor took the decision to sack Sogules over allegations of fraud against him.
Nsirim revealed that Governor Wike also approved the dismissal of three other top officials of the agency.
They include the Head of SMEs, Mr Nimi Harry; the Head of Finance and Accounts, Mr Ukele Okorji; and the Internal Auditor, Mr Sofiri Koko.
The governor also directed that the heads of other departments of the agency be arrested for further investigations.