Frankie – “Prosper” (Prod. by Blaq Jerzee)

After several years of working underground and enjoying massive followership , EverRise Records signee “FRANKIE” debuts with a brand new single titled “PROSPER“.

The talented artiste got his first major attention after performing at One Africa Music Fest 2019 and also at the just concluded Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival “Afronation” concert held in Accra, Ghana.

Nigerian Born “Ogodo Frank Shell” ; stage name “Frankie” as he is fondly called is poised to put his mother tongue- Isokoon on the world music map,

This is a certified banger , awesome instrumental and a wonderfully delivered song with a positive message.

This is a must vibes to, Produced by “Black Jerzee” update your playlist!!!

