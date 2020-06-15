Four Sustain Gunshot Injuries As Armed Robbers Attack PoS Shop In Plateau

Four customers sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery attack at a PoS shop in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday night June 14.

Residents of the area say the robbers stormed the area and began firing in the air to scare people around as they headed straight to the PoS shop belonging to one Mr. Ifeanyi Ide.

“Immediately they entered the shop, we heard gun shots and we concluded that they have killed the PoS operator. After the robbers have left, we got to know that he was left untouched but not the four people they met in his shop as they were shot and wounded,” a resident said.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The state police command confirmed the incident and said an investigation has commenced into the matter.

The four customers are currently receiving treatment at the COCIN Rural Health Hospital, Panyam

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

