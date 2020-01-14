Four suspected extortionists arrested

From Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) Special Task Force on Illegal Roadblocks has nabbed four suspects for alleged extortion.

The suspects, Terfa Tydzenda and Mwarkohol Ieren were arrested at Yaa settlement, while Aondoaver Jomun and Gbatse Michael were apprehended at Ikyobo and Uga settlement all in Ushongo Local Government.

They were allegedly caught extorting money from the public, using fake receipts with the inscriptions: Ushongo Local Government Permit Pass, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Amalgamated Benue Traders Organisations, Ushongo Local Government Motor Park Receipts; NURTW identity cards, Derby Lotto receipts, Heavy Duty Haulage Transport and Nigeria Fruits Traders Tax with an exercise book for records of transactions.

They were handed over to the police and arraigned on Monday.

The task force has also impounded motorcycles belonging to illegal tax operators, who escaped arrest, abandoning their motorcycles along Gboko-Aliade Road.

