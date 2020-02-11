Four remanded for ‘unlawful gun possession’

Our Reporter

Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday remanded four men at Agodi Correctional Centre, for alleged unlawful possession of gun, and assault.

Semiu Alabede, 50, Olusola Ojewale, 55, Ramoni Oriyomi, 47, and Musa Adisa, 48, of undisclosed addresses are in court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of gun, assault and breach of peace.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Hamzat, did not take the plea of the defendants as the court lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

In his ruling, Hamzat remanded all the defendants pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until March 6, for mention.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Salewa Hammed, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired with others now at large to commit the offence.

Hammed said, “The defendants, Alabede, Ojewale, Oriyomi and Adisa allegedly have in their possession one gun without justification, and unlawfully assaulted one Isiaka Oladigbolu by beating him with fists.

“The four defendants were alleged to have conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by attacking Oladigbolu and his men with arms,” said Hammed.

The offence was committed on February 6, at about 9am at Ajibode Village, on Ijaye/Iseyin Road, Ibadan.

Hammed said the offence contravened Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

It also contravened section 252 and punishable under section 351, 249 (d) and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

