Four Killed, Houses Razed As Gunmen Invade Taraba Village

No fewer than four persons were feared dead and several houses, including shops, were said to have been burnt when gunmen invaded Dan-Anacha village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Residents told our correspondent that gunmen invaded the village about 3pm on Friday, shooting and burning houses, resulting in the death of four persons.

An Igbo trader, who gave his name simply as Emeka, told our correspondent on the telephone that his shop was burnt in the attack.

Emeka said the gunmen operated from 3pm to 5:30pm and later resumed from 8pm burning over 100 houses and shops.

Hon. Jerry Tyolanga, a former Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku, who hailed from the village, told journalists that several houses were burnt and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

A resident in the village, Mallam Tanko Mohammed, told The PUNCH that many people, who fled during the attack, took refuge in nearby Sabon-Gida and Tella communities.

Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack.

He, however, said details about the attack were still sketchy.

