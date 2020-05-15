Foundation: COVID-19 is real

Tokunbo Ogunsanmi

A FOUNDATION, Adegboyega Adegoke Resource Centre (AARC) has warned those doubting existence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation advised people to follow the preventive measures put in place by medical experts and the government.

The local governments that benefited from the second batch of the philanthropic gesture by AARC included Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa Central.

A few weeks ago, AARC gave N5,000 each to 120 widows in six councils.

The benefiting councils were Ibadan South West, Ibadan North West, Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East and Ido.

Presenting the cash at Igbo Ora Town Hall to the widows in Ibarapa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AARC Taofeek Adegoke said widows from other councils also got. Adegoke, executive director of OES Energy, advised against panic, saying “people should abide by … measures put in place by medical experts. “Coronavirus is affecting the world’s economy. People are hungry. The government said citizens should stay at home; we have to give them something to … eat. That was why we gave a stipend to 120 widows … Another 60 widows will get a stipend in the second batch.

