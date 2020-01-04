Foundation amuses widows, children

By Sampson Unamka

HOPE Rising Homes Foundation (HRHF) has empowered women and children during its Christmas celebration held at Ikola-Ipaja in Lagos State.

It was a day set aside by Hope Rising Homes Foundation to celebrate widows and children in Ikola-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The widows, clad in uniformed head gear, went home with food stuffs and clothing. The children of the Home were joined with other children in the neighbourhood to celebrate the day; they all got Christmas gifts, food, drinks and note books among others. They kids also had fun in dancing competition, bouncing castle, songs presentation and Father Christmas among others.

According to the Founder/President HRHF, Mrs. Titilayo Abaniwonda/Lawal, who is based in the United State of America (USA), the gesture was to celebrate the children and the widows.

Speaking in a phone chat with The Nation, Abaniwonda Lawal, expressed her gratitude to God for the day, while also extending her appreciation to the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who visited the home last November 19, and donated some playground equipment, food and household items to the children of the Home. She said the children are grateful for the gesture.

Representing Mrs Abaniwonda Lawal at the party, Dr. Folasayo Sanni, the Administrator of HRHF, said the Christmas party is to celebrate life.

According to her; “Christmas means celebrating Christ which is the reason we are alive. Jesus came as a baby and the children in this orphanage are all babies; they are children the society has given up on and this orphanage is here to bring them hope.

“The main message of the programme is the message of hope in Christ which is the name of the foundation. We raise hope when there seems to be no hope.”

She said the foundation started with a vision that God gave the founder in 2011 where it was launched in Abuja, adding that since then God has helped Mrs Abaniwonda/Lawal, to bring hope to different people both in the USA and in Nigeria.

“The foundation has done many things including giving a family of eight free accommodation for two years, giving job to the husband and putting their six children in school with all school needs supplied. The Home has also empowered a girl with a sewing machine among other things.”

“We know the future is bright, we give hope and we are confident that we will reap hope; the lives of these children will amount in much and they will look back to the Home and know that God indeed gaveg them hope where there seems to be no hope.”

She said Mrs Abaniwonda/Lawal has a heart for people that needs hope, noting that was why she also decided to come up with an initiative to help other less privileged people in the community.

“She has a heart that looks out for people who normally would not expect to find help. This is why She is empowering widows because she is a woman who has stood by herself and God has helped her and she wants others to do the same and know that there is always hope when you put your trust in God.”

Speaking on the Christmas season, Dr. Sanni said; “Jesus is the reason for the season, let us not get lost in buying gifts, what is more important is the state of our soul because salvation came to the world through Jesus Christ.”

