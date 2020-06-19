Former Real Madrid Hero Ronaldo Reveals The Player He Would Sign For Real Madrid

Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo de Lima has revealed the player he would sign for Real Madrid and no other than Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo is a huge fan of the 21-years-old French attacker, Mbappe has won every major titles in France and in 2018 he won the World Cup with the Les Blues.

Mbappe has been a transfer target for Real Madrid since his playing days at AS Monaco before he joined Paris Saint-Germain and Los Blancos has not backed out in signing him and if the French attacker failed to extend his deal with the Ligue Champions Real Madrid will make a serious bid for him next summer.

Ronaldo recently spoke at a media event (via Goal) and shared his thoughts about PSG’s young superstar.

“I would sign Mbappé [if Valladolid had Madrid’s money], he is the one who most reminds me of me and my playing times.”

Ronaldo also praised Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last March at the hands of Mbappé and PSG.

“Haaland is a great player, he is still young and has had a pretty good year with many goals, we will see how he ends it.”

“Surely big teams are going to be watching, but Real Madrid has good players, like Benzema who scores goals every Sunday.”

source:- fcnaija

