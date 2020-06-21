Former Real Madrid Coach Wished He Signed Messi

Former Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he wished he had Lionel Messi as one of the players he coached.

The Italian managed Cristiano Ronaldo to great success with his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and opined that it would’ve helped him compare between the two, who are currently regarded among the best players of all-time.

“I would have liked to have trained Leo Messi, if only to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Ancelotti told the Guardian.

Ancelotti went on to state that he would’ve liked to manage for fellow countryman Francesco Totti, who was a one club man and played for Roma while he managed AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.

“I also would have liked to have worked with Totti, as I started out at Roma and I held a lot of affection for the club. He was a hero there and I would have enjoyed working with him,” he said.

Ancelotti left Napoli last summer to return to the English Premier league with Merseyside club, Everton.

source:- fcnaija

