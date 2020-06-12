Former Nigerian U23 Striker Silky Assist Sends Partizan To Serbia Cup Final In Belgrade Derby

Former Nigerian U23 striker Umar Sadiq silky assist send Partizan to Serbia Cup final in Belgrade derby 1-0 win over city rivals Red Star on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old Olympic bronze medal has rejuvenated his career with Serbia club after a torrid time at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers from Roma in 2018-19, where he featured four times in all competitions with no goal to his name in and his loan spell was terminated.

Sadiq was a handful all evening for Red Star’s defenders, running past them almost at will and only a string of good saves from Borjan denied the towering Nigerian a goal.

The Nigerian’s mazy run, putting a rival on his backside, provided the assist for Bibras Natcho to send Partizan into the Serbian Cup Final.

Vojvodina Novi Sad won 1-0 at Cukaricki Belgrade earlier in the day to reach the final on June 24 when they will face Partizan after Nemanja Covic turned in a Nikola Drincic cross in the 31st minute.

Sadiq has scored 17 goals from 35 matches in all competitions since joining the Serbian club from Roma in July 2019.

