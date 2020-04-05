Former Liverpool & Rennes Ace Names Super Eagles Legend & Ex-Chelsea Star In His Dream XI

Former Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf has named Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in his dream XI.

The 39-year-old retired Senegal international is one of the stars of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan had a spell at Sochaux, Rennes, Lens, Liverpool Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United and Sabah before hanging his boot in 2015.

Diouf played with former Super Eagles captain Okocha at Bolton Wanderers for two seasons and the two Africans were instrumental as the Trotters finished in the top half of the table in back-to-back seasons.

The 2002 Africa Cup of Nations runner-up selected Okocha as the attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 formation and he had nice words to say about the number 10.

“Behind the striker, I would put the maestro, the best player in the world, the best player of all time if he was not African. Everyone’s idol. The African Pelé,” Diouf said to France Football

Diouf Dream XI Former Teammates: Tony Sylva; Omar Daf, Abdoulaye Faye, Pape Malick Diop, Ricardo Gardiner; Papa Bouba Diop, Camel Meriem, Henri Camara, Khalilou Fadiga, Jay-Jay Okocha; Nicolas Anelka.