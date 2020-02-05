Former First Lady , Turai Yaradua Visits Aisha Buhari In Aso Rock ( Photos )

Turai Yaradua, Wife of the former President late Umaru Yar’adua visited Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari in the Aso Rock Villa, ten years after she had to leave because of her husband’s death.

Yesterday, I received my sister, former First Lady, HE, Hajiya Turai Yar’adua at the State House with her daughter Mrs Zainab Dakingari and Mrs Abdulaziz Yar’adua .

I was pleased to see Mrs. Yar’adua in high spirit, we rubbed minds on a number of issues that touches on issues of gender based violence, drug abuse and youth development in Nigeria.

I also got to hear her experience and perspectives on these issues.

I conducted Her round the area of what used to be her former office and while she reminisced her time in the state house, she also inspected the pictures of former First Ladies in the conference hall which she initiated during her time in order to honor all the Nigerian former First Ladies.

