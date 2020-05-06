Former City Striker Bellamy Give Brutal Verdict On Man United Title Chances

Manchester United are “nowhere near” rivals Manchester City and Liverpool according to former City star Craig Bellamy, who says it will take “three or four years” to reach that level.

United have now gone seven years without winning a Premier League title following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put together two good runs since becoming manager of United, with one poor patch in between, and Bellamy says it will still be a long time before the red half of Manchester is competing for a league title.

“Coronavirus hit, and it seemed to be quite a good time at Manchester United, everyone is talking about Manchester United but they are nowhere near these two clubs,” Bellamy told Sky Sports.

“Nowhere near. And it’s going to take a good three or four years to get near.

“The balance [City and Liverpool] have in the team, the way they play, the intensity they play at, the pressing and understanding of what they’re doing, takes them well ahead. These two teams are a big gap ahead of anyone else.”

Bellamy says that one big difference between this season and City’s successful 2018/19 title run is the absence of Leroy Sane, who added more than just an attacking threat.

“The one player I think Manchester City has missed so much is Leroy Sane,” Bellamy added.

“Just for the balance of the team, not just his pace; but don’t underestimate his pressing, how good he is at that.

“He’s been a big, big miss this season.”

