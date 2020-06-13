Former Chelsea Coach Mourinho Wants Super Eagles Target At Tottenham

Former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho wants Super Eagles target Eberechi Eze at Tottenham ahead of the start of next season.

The 21-year-old has been influential for QPR this season after netting 12 goals and eight assists.

Eze has been constantly linked with a move to North London over the past year as Spurs were said to be keen on the QPR man under Mauricio Pochettino.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to Daily Mail claim that Mourinho is also a fan of Eze and is willing to continue previous interest from predecessor Pochettino.

The report also acknowledges that several other clubs are interested in signing the Nigerian descent including Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

Spurs’ relationship with QPR could also help to push the deal over the line after loaning them both Luke Amos and Jack Clarke this campaign.

Due to his impressive 2019-20 campaign, QPR have valued Eberechi Eze at around £20 million.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

