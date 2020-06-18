Former Barcelona Star Dani Alves Reveals The Most Difficult Opponent He Faced

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has revealed the most difficult opponent he faced during his spell at Barcelona especially when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the Camp Nou outfit.

Alves was one of the main players in the Barcelona team and the Brazilian defender has spoken to just how difficult it was to face Cristiano Ronaldo during those years.

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo characterised a battle between Spain’s two behemoth clubs which encapsulated the world’s interest.

“He never made me really suffer because I was focused, but the most difficult opponent I’ve faced has been Cristiano Ronaldo, without any doubt,” Alves explained in an interview with ‘Hoy no se sale’.

“He’s that type of opponent that you have to be 100 percent focused on, if you are at 99 per cent he will ruin you and will make you look silly.

“When I was with Guardiola, I think I made him suffer more than he did me.”

