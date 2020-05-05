Forget The Glamour, I Don Suffer – Paul Okoye Says As He Shows Off His Glamorous Living Room

Singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has gone a bit back the memory lane, as he showed off his expensive living room.

The singer who was a member of the defunct Psquare group stated that he got to where he is simply because he put in lots of attention to what he knows how to do best which is singing.

Sharing a snap of his house, Paul Okoye thanked God for the awesome life he now lives after a period of suffering. He wrote;

“F*ck it !!! I don suffer forget the lifestyle and glamour, when I think back with all the struggles and hustle, how I got to this stage, without going for holidays and trips till date, just strictly doing what I know how to do best ……. I just thank God for life”.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

