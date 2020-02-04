Forest Guards: Enugu Govt Distributes Motorcycles, Bicycles To 260 Wards

The Enugu State Government has commenced the distribution of the 260 motorcycles and 260 bicycles it procured for the 260 electoral wards in the state, to complement and facilitate the operations of the Forest Guards.

It would be recalled that the state government engaged 1,700 Forest Guards and purchased 260 security vehicles, which were distributed to the 260 electoral wards in the state for their operations.

The state government also purchased 100 units of Innoson patrol vans equipped with communication gadgets, which were distributed to the security agencies in the state to aid their operations.

Announcing the distribution of the motorcycles and bicycles, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortunaya, disclosed that the deployment of automated drones for surveillance is underway.

Prof. Ortuanya stated that the exercise, which was in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to effective operations of the Forest Guards and community policing in the state, is aimed at ensuring that the state remains secure and peaceful for people to live, work and do business.

The state government commended the security agencies in the state for their dedication to duty and reassured the residents of its unflinching commitment to the security of lives and property.

