Football Is In My Blood – Moses

Football is in my blood – Mose

Football is a job for most players but for former Super Eagles midfielder, Victor Moses it ‘is in his blood’ and a reason for living.

The Nerazzurri no.11 made his breakthrough with Crystal Palace at 16 and went on to play for Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Fenerbahçe and currently on loan at Inter Milan under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

“I love football, it’s been my passion since I was a child,” Moses told Inter Milan’s official website. “It’s in my blood and what I love doing. The turning point of my career came when I made my debut with Crystal Palace when I was 16.

“I entered the pitch and the atmosphere was incredible. It made me think that football was my reason for living, something where I could give everything with 100 percent commitment.”

Moses, who reunited with Conte at the Sansiro revealed his admiration for the Italian and wants to win titles with him at Inter.

“He’s a great man and coach, I know his methods well. He wants the best from his players and that’s the main reason I’m here because I’ve worked with him and I know what he wants: he just wants us to go out there, work hard and have fun while putting our idea of football into practice.

“Obviously that’s what I want to do, to win with him, this team and fantastic club. I already knew Lukaku, Young and Eriksen. They’re all fantastic guys and we’re all rowing in the same direction. Inter is a huge club with incredible fans.”

Inter Milan are hoping to tie Moses down on a long-term deal and Chelsea are willing to let him go for €10 million.

source:- fcnaija

