FOMWAN, Australian foundation hold Iftar

Muinat Ajibade

The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Lagos State chapter has partnered with an Australian-based Sunnah Foundation to provide Iftar to 250 people.

FOMWAN Lagos chapter Amirah (President) Dr Halima Egbenrongbe said the beneficiaries were drawn from all the local governments in the state.

The gesture, Dr Egberongbe said, was to support the less privileged among FOMWAN and other people around.

“We are partnering with the Sunnah Foundation based in Australia to provide Iftar for the less privileged. We are giving out foodstuffs to 250 people. What I deduce from this gesture is the spirit of able to render assistance and provide succour for the needy,” she said.

She urged wealthy people to always impact their community in positive ways.

She thanked the Australian-based foundation for supporting FOMWAN to put food on the tables of the downtrodden.

One of FOMWAN’s elders, Alhaja Fatima Oyekan said charitable gesture is one of core activities of FOMWAN.

“We are partnering with the Sunnah Foundation to give palliatives to the poor particularly at this period of Coronavirus to ameliorate the sufferings of some our people,” she said.

According to her, feeding fasting Muslims attracted big reward from Allah.

“In Islam, if you give food to a person fasting, you will receive the reward as if you are the one fasting. In other words, if you are fasting and you feed 10 people, it is as if you have fasted for 11 times. Muslims consider giving food in Ramadan very important activity to perform. That is why we partnered with the foundation to feed people who are fasting,” she said.

