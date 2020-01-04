Following Solskjaer’s Continuous Inconsistent Form With Man United Following Draw With Wolves, Should He Be Sacked?

Manchester United face an FA cup replay as a lackluster performace saw them emerge with a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton at the Molieneaux.

In an all Premier League clash, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were second best for large parts of the game and did not afford an effort on target in 90 minutes.

Solskjaer made a handful of changes which saw Dutch teen Tahith Chong handed a rare start, although he failed to significantly impact the game. United will certainly take the replay against Wolves, who might as well have snatched a dramatic win had Matt Doherty’s goal not been ruled out for handball.

The fullback looked to have scored with 13 minutes to go but the referee was keen to point out the ball was headed in his hand before beating Sergio Romero.

Substitute Marcus Rashford and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez both stuck the woodwork late in the game, although the deadlock could not be broken.

Do You Think He Should Still man United Manager?

Drop Your Comments Below.

