FMBN chief: You can own a home with 0% equity

Home ownership has been a tall dream for many Nigerians, but the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) seems to have got round it. The bank says Nigerians can own a home with zero per cent equity, writes OKWY IROEGBU-CHIKEZIE

THE Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)’s National Housing Fund (NHF) is designed to enable Nigerians have access to affordable mortgage loans through a contributory system, its Managing Director Ahmed Dangiwa has said.

Dangiwa spoke at an interactive session with reporters in Lagos.

He said: “The National Housing Fund scheme managed by FMBN is meant to provide home ownership for low and medium income earning Nigerians. It is a contributory scheme for Nigerians in formal, informal, private and public sectors to contribute 2.5 per cent of their monthly earnings into the pool of funds.

It’s from this pool of funds that they provide mortgages for Nigerians. The contributions are refundable at retirement and it gives its contributors the leverage to approach the bank to get mortgage loans going forward.”

He said FMBN through the NHF fund was providing loans for people to either buy, construct or renovate their houses. He explained further that for those wishing to buy their own houses; the bank gives soft loans at six per cent which can be paid over a period of 30 years for a maximum of N15 million.

According to him, for Nigerians who wish to obtain housing loans not exceeding N5 million, the bank has been mandated to offer zero per cent equity.

However, he stated that Nigerians who wish to access loans of between N6 and N15 million would be expected to deposit 10 per cent equity of the required some.

On those who want to construct their own houses, he said the bank would give loans in any location of their choice as long as they have a C of O, design and costing of the house.

On how the much-trumped renovation loan works, Dangiwa said: “We also give soft home renovation loan of N1 million, but incidentally people in the rural areas do not only use it to renovate but to even construct their own houses. Also, we give construction finance to developers to build houses for the NHF contributors.

When they build the houses, they bring it to us and we in turn will choose a Primary Mortgage Bank (PMI),who will package it or we go through the Rent To Own scheme.

According to him: “Section 14 (2) of the National Housing Fund Act Cap N.45 of 1992 stipulates that a contributor to the fund can access a loan from the fund for the purpose of building, purchasing or renovating of existing houses. In order to achieve this, FMBN has developed concessionary loan windows to enable Nigerians access mortgages for homeownership.”

He pointed out that in the event that the contributor could not benefit, he or she would be refunded his or her contributions plus interest after attaining the age of 60 years or after 35 years in service as stipulated by the NHF Act.

“To enhance operational processes, the bank had gone digital with the launch of the USSD code where contributors can access information such as retrieve NHF account number, account balance, generate statement of account, check affordability using the Mortgage calculator etc which meant that the use of passbook is phased out.

“FMBN, as at today, is the last succour of the common man in Nigeria through its affordable Mortgages and home construction financing. The bank has in its stable the following products for Nigerians to take advantage of and benefit from the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme,” he added.

“The housing fund is an individual mortgage loan granted at six percent which is the most affordable in the country and repayment tenure of up to 30 years,” he stressed.

Dangiwa noted that construction financing is granted to state housing corporations in partnership with the state governments to deliver houses to civil servants and citizens alike, adding that it also allows an eligible beneficiary to build and construct a residential property.

He said the maximum amount was N15 million with repayment period of 15 years at seven percent interest rate. He noted that this is apart from the National Affordable Housing Development Programme currently implemented by the bank, in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Employment Consultative Association (NECA) and interested state governments.

The programme is delivering 100 units of houses in each state of the federation, in a mix of 3, 2 and 1 bedroom semi-detached bungalows and block of flats.

He unveiled other products, such as “Rent to own Loan”, an innovative affordable housing product, which provides an easy and convenient payment plan towards home ownership for Nigerian’s workers.

It presupposes that the usual periodic rent due for such properties, either monthly or annually, would be used for the instalmental payment for such property of which the occupant would eventually become the owner.

The product attracts a single digit interest rate of nine per cent through monthly or yearly rent payments spread over periods of up to 30 years with a maximum value of N15 million.

Others are Cooperative Housing Loan, a housing finance for organised Cooperative Societies desirous of mortgage facility for their members.

Dangiwa also revealed that the bank had put modalities in place to ensure that Lagos State civil servants accessed affordable and decent shelter. He added that the bank would collaborate with Lagos State Government to achieve the high target objective.

The FMBN boss said with the rapid increase in population in the country, the need to boost housing delivery could not be over emphasised.

On the modalities, he said the bank had evolved products that would suit the needs of Lagos workers at single interest rate.

“The products would afford workers the opportunity to buy, build or renovate their houses. Our process is now automated, our contributors can now get alert for National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions made from their monthly salaries,” Dangiwa said.

He said FMBN had been undergoing transformations and was in a strong position to deliver its mandate.

The Branch Manager, FMBN Ikeja District, Mrs. Yetunde Sowande, praised the Lagos State Government for considering befitting housing schemes for its workers.

She said the NHF was established by NHF Act 3, 1992, as a mandatory scheme for employers of labour which permits them to deduct and remit 2.5 per cent of the basic monthly salary of its workers above the minimum wage.

She said there was provision for the private sector to benefit from the scheme.

To show the commitment of the agency of government, she added that despite the non-compliance of status of Lagos State Ministries and Agencies, some public servants in the state still benefited from a special product of the bank – Home Renovation Loan – up to N131.6 million.

The Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Lagos Council, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo said the body would seek ways the scheme would benefit workers maximally.

“This is what we have been praying for. I task all of us to make use of the opportunity on time,” Ekundayo said.

