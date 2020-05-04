Fleeing COVID-19 patient nabbed in Taraba

Our Reporter

A COVID-patient who fled the isolation centre in Jalingo, capital of Taraba last week has been arrested.

Talatu Idris, according to Taraba State Government, has been returned to the isolation facility.

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the State’s COVID-19 technical committee, Dr Innocent Vakkai revealed this to reporters on Monday.

He explained that contact tracing has commenced to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He also noted that another round of test would be conducted for those who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 to know their current status on Wednesday.

He however refuted reports that schools and worship centres have been reopened.

According to him: ”Our schools and worship centres remain closed while members of the public are urged to observe all precautionary measures outlined for safety during the two day window allowed for movement in the state.”

He stated further that the state would not accommodate Almajiri from any state who have not been tested by officials of the state they are sent from.

Taraba has eight positive COVID-19 cases.

