Flamingos Fly To Guinea For U-17 Women’s AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Under-17 women national team, Flamingos will jet out to Conakry, Guinea on Wednesday for the first leg of their U-17 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the host country at the 28th September Stadium in Conakry.

A 30-member contingent made up of 18 players, three coaches and nine officials are expected to leave the country from Lagos for the encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 29Flamingos have been preparing for the match in Abuja under the watchful eyes of coach Bolanle Olowokere and two others for the past two weeks, and look good to beat their Guinean counterparts over two legs to qualify for the next round.

“We have carefully selected a group of girls we feel are the best available at this moment. We have also trained to a point of pain that anything short of a win in Guinea will not be fair to the girls. Although, we don’t know anything about our opponents, but we can manage that,

” Coach Olowokere said.“I think we have the pedigree and quality to get a good result in Conakry and make the second leg a formality. It will be tough but Nigerians should believe and pray for us,” the coach who is in charge of the team pending the appointment of a substantive Chief coach.

The second leg match will come up on March 14 at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

source:- fcnaija

