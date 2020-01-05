Five killed in gas explosion in Kaduna

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

FIVE persons have been confirmed killed in a gas explosion in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna metropolis. The Nation gathered that, the incident occurred at about 12:30pm on Saturday at a roadside gas vending shop located by the main road opposite Total Filling station, Sabon Tasha. The impact of the explosion caused fear, panic and apprehension among many residents who initially thought it was a bomb explosion.

A source in the area Emmanuel Sunday told Sunday Nation that, he was at the filling station opposite the shop when the explosion occurred. According to him, “I was in front of the filling station opposite the gas shop when the explosion happened. I just left my house, on my way to see a friend. So, I was waiting for commercial vehicle, I just heard boom! I fell down, but I managed to get up. Some people got injured while they were scampering for safety and I saw five people dead,”‘ he said.

He said those killed in the incident were shattered by the explosion. “Police came almost immediately and they were seen packing pieces of human flesh and body parts that littered the road. “One man who parked his car by the roadside to have a hair cut in the barbing saloon close to the gas shop was also killed by the explosion.” He said. As at the time of the visit, Sunday Nation observed that, the building housing the gas shop was completely burnt down due to the explosion. Fire fighters were however able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo comfirmed the death toll last night.

He said two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

