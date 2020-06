Five out of the 24 members of the Gombe State House Of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chairman of the Task force, Prof Idris Mohammed, stated this in Gombe on Monday while updating newsmen on the situation of the Pandemic in the State.

According to him, the Lawmakers whose identities were not disclosed have been admitted at different Isolation centres in the State.

