Odion Ighalo couldn’t hide his happiness as he showed off his latest Manchester United jersey

Former super eagles player, Odion Ighalo has shown off his new Manchester United shirt after getting number 25.

The striker took to his Twitter page to share the photo with fans.

This is the first picture of odion Jude ighalo in Manchester united Jersey after signing on deadline day.

The Nigerian striker will wear number 25 Jersey.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print