Firm gets board of directors

Our Reporter

Psaltry International Limited (PIL) has approved the appointment of a new board of directors.

Psaltry, an agro-processing company with an asset base of $20 million, appointed Folusho Olaniyan as the Chairman, Board of Directors, Paul Okunaya and Kaycee Kennedy as members of the board.

Olaniyan rose to become the Managing Director/CEO of UTC Nig. Plc in 2007 and stepped down in 2013 to begin a private consulting career.

Okunanya has over 18 years’ experience in treasury, corporate and commercial banking, corporate finance, turnaround management and private equity investment.

Read Also: Boosting agric via demonstration farms

On the other hand, Kennedy has over 20 years’ experience in the fields of technology and management-providing leadership, solutions and innovation to enterprise, manufacturing, business and government.

Psaltry is the major supplier to Nestle, Unilever, Nigerian Breweries and Promasidor.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...