A fire outbreak has been reported at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport , Owerri .

The cause of the fire is still unknown but the General Manager , Corporate Affairs , Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , Mrs Henrietta Yakubu , described it as a bush fire .

According to Yakubu, firefighters are currently working to control the spread of the fire .

She said the incident did not affect flight operations .

Source:-Punchng

