Fireboy DML – “Vibration” [+ Lyrics]

Off Fireboy DML‘s debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ is this resonate track titled “Vibration“. The song has been most people favourite and also been buzzing on top list charts/playlists.
Its was produced by IamBeats (Wicked!). If you sleeping on this track now is the time to wake up and feel the jam below. The song got full potentials to rock 2020, Enjoy! and get the Lyrics also.
Fireboy – “Vibration Lyrics”
[Intro]
Le
Wicked!
Leh leh
Le le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
[Verse 1]
Egbami
O pari oh
See wetin she carry o
No more ini mani mo
Make her body kan ra wan uh
Give it to me sharply
Roce pon me oh
Baila, mami o
I could do this all night long
[Chorus]
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
[Hook]
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
[Verse 2]
Gyration
I see what you doing
You put your body into it
I love the way you move it oh
I can feel the vibration
Of your body moving
You put your body into it
I can see what you’re doing oh
[Chorus]
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
[Hook]
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
[Verse 3]
Jo
Jo fa Rita Jo
Bere Moni koko
Jo moni ko jo
Moni ko jo
Ko ni ka soro
Jo
Jo fa Rita Jo
Bere Moni koko
Jo moni ko jo
Moni ko jo
Ko ni ka soro
Oh balance it oh
Oh fu mi to fu to
Oh balance pon it oh
Moni ko jo
Moni ka soro
Oh balance on it oh
O jo fo ni ko
O jo fo ni ko jo
Moni ko ko
Ko ni
[Chorus]
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
Don’t go
Baby carry me dey go
Baby
Carry overload
Baby
Shey the thing enter dey body o?
[Hook]
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
Le le
Leh leh leh
Leh leh leh
The post Fireboy DML – “Vibration” [+ Lyrics] appeared first on tooXclusive.