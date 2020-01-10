Fireboy DML – “Vibration” [+ Lyrics]

Off Fireboy DML‘s debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ is this resonate track titled “Vibration“. The song has been most people favourite and also been buzzing on top list charts/playlists.

Its was produced by IamBeats (Wicked!). If you sleeping on this track now is the time to wake up and feel the jam below. The song got full potentials to rock 2020, Enjoy! and get the Lyrics also.



Fireboy – “Vibration Lyrics”

[Intro]

Le

Wicked!

Leh leh

Le le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

[Verse 1]

Egbami

O pari oh

See wetin she carry o

No more ini mani mo

Make her body kan ra wan uh

Give it to me sharply

Roce pon me oh

Baila, mami o

I could do this all night long

[Chorus]

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

[Hook]

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

[Verse 2]

Gyration

I see what you doing

You put your body into it

I love the way you move it oh

I can feel the vibration

Of your body moving

You put your body into it

I can see what you’re doing oh

[Chorus]

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

[Hook]

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

[Verse 3]

Jo

Jo fa Rita Jo

Bere Moni koko

Jo moni ko jo

Moni ko jo

Ko ni ka soro

Jo

Jo fa Rita Jo

Bere Moni koko

Jo moni ko jo

Moni ko jo

Ko ni ka soro

Oh balance it oh

Oh fu mi to fu to

Oh balance pon it oh

Moni ko jo

Moni ka soro

Oh balance on it oh

O jo fo ni ko

O jo fo ni ko jo

Moni ko ko

Ko ni

[Chorus]

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

Don’t go

Baby carry me dey go

Baby

Carry overload

Baby

Shey the thing enter dey body o?

[Hook]

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

Le le

Leh leh leh

Leh leh leh

