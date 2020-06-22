Fireboy DML – “New York City Girl”

Fireboy DML sets off 2020 with this popping love tune dubbed “New York City Girl”… produced by Type A.

“New York City Girl” new song by Fireboy DML… The YBNL lead Afro-pop and R’n’B singer releases his 2020 debut single finally after series of music videos for some buzzing tracks off his debut album. The song produced by Type A is a mid tempo Afro-pop record which also comes in R’n’B. Its a love song that seeks to be one’s crush, imaginary lover.

The song is coming after the huge success of his 2019 solo body of work, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps‘ which has over 70 millions streams on Audiomack, 30 million views on Youtube with other million streams on other digital stores.

On this song “New York City Girl” Fireboy DML met a NewYork girl who came in for a short duration. He got stuck by her beauty, pleasant appearance and now wants to have the best, lovely moments with her before she turns for Summer.

Released by his new his new distribution company- EMPIRE, Listen and Enjoy below

About FireboyDML

Adedamola Adefolahan known as Fireboy grew up in Abeokuta, he was a member of his local church choir who developed interest in music while studying at Obafemi Awolowo University. His breakthrough single “Jealous” first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative 2018 album YBNL Mafia Family, before the release of it music video in 2019. The song is composed of guitar riffs, traditional drums and percussion which combines African harmonies with elements of country and soul music. “Jealous” was produced by Cracker Mallo and is centered around love and the complicated feelings that go along with it.

On 14 June 2019, Fireboy DML released the romantic single “What If I Say” produced by Pheelz, who incorporated a mix of percussion, ambient synth harmonies, and a drum riff into the production. 1 August 2019, He released the Echo the Guru-produced single “King”; in it, he declares his worth to his love interest.

Later in 2019 he released his debut studio album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” which was a brand of R&B that combines love and social issues with empirical songwriting. LTG comprises 13 tracks and doesn’t feature any guest artist. Fire shot video for the tracks; Scatter, Need You and Vibration off the album.

