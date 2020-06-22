Fireboy DML drops the video for his new popping single “New York City Girl” produced by Type-A.

Hours after we released the single here on TX the YBNL lead Afro-pop and R’n’B singer drops the music video for the single after series of music videos for some buzzing tracks off his debut album ‘laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’. Fireboy DML “New York City Girl” video was directed by famous Director Clarance Peters and was shot in at a location in Lagos Nigeria. Released by his new distribution company- EMPIRE.

Watch and share your thoughts.

