Fire Razes INEC Office In Anambra

Fire has gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, started about 12.30 pm from a burning bush.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He added, “There was a fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team, led by DPO Ogidi Division, rushed to the scene and fire service department was contacted.

“The scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put out the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.

“The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.”



Mohammed said in another fire accident in the Onitsha on Sunday, seven people were wounded by a gas fire.

He said the fire, which began at 10.30 am, emanated from a faulty gas cylinder that exploded in a residential building, engulfing the entire building.

He added, “The Fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured, which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

“As a result, a total of seven peoples sustained varying degrees of injury while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“Following a distress call, police patrol team led by DPO, Inland Town Division, rushed to the scene and the fire was put out by local volunteers.

“The area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot, while casualties were taken to Boromeo/Minas Hospital in Onitsha for medical attention. No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment.”