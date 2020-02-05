Fire Guts TCN Substation, Throws Oyo, Ogun, Osun Into Blackout

Some residents of Oyo, Osun and Ogun states in the southwestern states are experiencing partial blackout as a multi-million giant transformer belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), at Ayede in Akinyemi area, Ring Road, Ibadan gutted fire on Wednesday morning.

It was gathered that the T1B 150 Mega-volt Arm (MVA) 330KVA transformer services some parts of Ibadan and Iseyin in Oyo state, Iwo in Osun State as well as Shagamu and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State respectively.

The inferno, according to a witness, destroyed some very expensive cables that were attached to the transformer. Speaking with reporters after the fire incident, the Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr. John Ayodele, said Oyo state would be majorly affected by the blackout. He appealed to the customers of IBEDC to exercise patience with the distribution company and the TCN, as assiduous work would be done to resolve the development as soon as possible, saying, however, that the restoration of power supply might not be immediate.

“It takes time to actually move in to say this is what has happened, and take preventive measures so that we don’t have reoccurrence again. This is the main station that is feeding everywhere between Oyo State and parts of Ogun State. But majorly, it is going to affect Oyo State and parts of Ogun towards Shagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

“This is a TCN station, and I came here because it is affecting us. Right now, we cannot talk about what caused it and what did not cause it. I think the first line of defence is to make sure that the fire is out, so that it does not affect other transformers. “I used this opportunity to thank the NNPC Fire Service because it was when they came here that they actually put the fire under control. All others were just putting ordinary water, and ordinary water cannot help to solve electrical problem, coupled with oil, that has splashed and burning.

“So, for now, this transformer is part of the four transformers that is being used between Oyo State and Ogun State, especially Shagamu area and its environs.

“But when the fire is down and we are sure there is no fire, I am sure TCN will commence investigation as to why and the causes of the incident. But for now, it is indeterminable because what we need now is just to make sure that the fire is put under control,” he said. In his remark, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Olukolu, told newsmen that: “Nobody prays for fire anywhere for whatever reason, except for domestic use.

“The essence of security agencies being around is to ensure that lives and property are protected. This is a Federal Government facility and looking at the environment, the cost and values of the items in this place as well as the use, it entails that we must ensure that we collectively and together secure the place.”

Source:- Daily Trust

