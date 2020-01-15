Fire guts old Sokoto market

Our Reporter

The Sokoto Fire Service has confirmed an outbreak of fire which gutted part of the old market in Sokoto and destroyed about 20 shops.

Mustapha Abubakar, the Head of Operations, Sokoto Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the inferno started at about 11:00 p.m on Monday and lasted till about 2:00 a.m on.

Abubakar said that the affected shops included those belonging selling cosmetics and clothes, adding that officials were at the scene to investigate the cause of incident and the damages.

He said that accurate report would be issued on the incident.

Abubakar said that fire fighters made efforts to end the inferno throughout the night.

He commended members of the traders union and sister agencies for the support and prayed against recurrence.

The operation officer warned members of the public against reporting fire incidents late.

He also warned against against blocking of the movement of firefighting engines during incidents.

Abubakar advised that people should not engage a fire before informing the agency, noting that the situation usually led to fire escalation before the arrival of fire fighters.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...