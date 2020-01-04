Fire Destroys Umuahia Industrial Market

Goods and property worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire at the timber section of the Industrial Market, Umuahia, Abia State, on New Year’s Day.

However, the timely intervention of the men of the state fire service extinguished inferno saved what could have been a catastrophe in the market.

One of the firefighters, Mr John Ogbonna, said they responded immediately on getting information about the inferno, whose cause he said had yet to be ascertained.

The Chairman of the Industrial Market, Mr Ndubuisi Nworgu, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that machines for cutting wood worth over N10m were consumed by the inferno, and appealed to the state government for assistance for the victims.

Efforts to get the Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, proved abortive.

