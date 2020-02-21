Film on Nigerian marital challenges overseas premieres

By Esther Edukpe

A film that reveals what Nigerians go through overseas was premiered in Lagos. The movie entitled: The Marriage, hosted journalists and guests in Lagos.

According to its producer, Jide Bisayo, the movie is basically about Nigeria, their marriages and some of the challenges they face overseas.

Bisayo said the movie was recognised as one of the British Film of 2018 by UK government before it was released in 2019.

“The film also dealt with the fact that the easiest way for people to regularize their stay when they go abroad is to find an indigene and get married to them which comes with a lot of challenges.

“People don’t want to get deported to do so, you have to be responsible and avoid problems with your spouse to avoid deportation,”said the producer.

The movie was initially premiered in United Kingdom (UK) at the Odeon IMAX, Greenwich at the end of 2019.

On the inspiration behind the movie, the UK-based filmmaker said: “I could see so many things happening around me, I captured everything and put them in a movie to reflect the situation back to my people and that’s why I came up with this movie”.

He noted that the film has gone to festivals and also won some recognition among them were: Toronto Nollywood International Film festival, were it won the best film from Africa, Accolade Film Festival, Accolade Film Awards based in the United State among others.

He however explained why the movie has not been circulated nationwide, “One of the reasons the movie is taking time to get to Nigeria audience has to do with me, I didn’t have the opportunity to come home to do this, I was busy doing other things”, he said

Cast featured in the movie include: Yemi Shodimu, Lanre Balogun, Carmen Silva, Judith Akuta and Loyo Awolowo, among others.

