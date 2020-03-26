FIFA Reveal Plan To Help Football Re-Emerge From Coronavirus

FIFA has drawn up plans to

rescue the current football season – which would see player contracts

extended and transfer windows put back.

In

a significant development, the global game’s governing body has

recognised the current coronavirus crisis as a ‘force majeure’ – an

unforeseen circumstance that prevents a contract from being fulfilled.

FIFA’s

regulations state that in such cases their council can make amendments,

which importantly they feel gives them the power to act.

A

confidential document seen by Sportsmail by FIFA’s working group on

Covid-19 to be discussed on Friday, also opens the door for clubs to

work with players to agree on deferred or reduced salaries ‘by

reasonable amounts for any period of work stoppage’.

The proposals are split into a number of categories and represent a ‘series of guiding principles’ for Member Associations.

FIFA

say that while dates are written in contracts (usually July 1 to June

30) it is recognised that those dates are there to reflect a season.

They state that this is ‘the true intention of all parties’ when the

contracts are drawn up.

Proposal: Expiring contracts should

be extended until the new date of the end of the season. New contracts

should be pushed back to the new start date of the new season.

In

the case of overlapping seasons ‘priority must be given to the former

club to complete their season with their original squad’. Loan

arrangements would also be extended.

There

is an acknowledgement that the outbreak has made obligations (training,

playing matches etc) impossible. FIFA say national employment laws will

be leaned on.

Proposal: Clubs and employees will be

encouraged to work together to agree on deferral and reduction of salary

by a reasonable amount for any period of work stoppage.

Alternatively,

all agreements should be suspended during any work stoppage provided an

adequate alternative income can be found during the period in question.

FIFA to extend the scope of funds allocated into their fund for Professional Players.

FIFA rules dictate that associations may modify dates under ‘exceptional circumstances’. Covid-19, they state, is clearly that.

Proposal: All requests for an extension of the current season finishing date be approved.

All

requests to extend or amend registration periods that have already

commenced be approved as long as they are not for longer than 16 weeks.

All

requests to postpone windows that have not commenced be approved.

Member associations should be permitted to amend registration dates.

Release

of players to national teams – on March 13 it was agreed that rules

which normally oblige clubs to release players will not apply in March

and April. A repeat is likely for June and July.

The proposals will be discussed by FIFA’s working group later today. No decisions have yet been made.