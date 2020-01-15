FIBA Women’s Tokyo 2020 Qualifier: Kalu fancies D’Tigress chances against USA, Serbia

Olalekan Okusan

D’TIGRESS France-based point guard, Ezinne Kalu, believes the team can surprise the United States at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, even as the Nigeria Basketball Federation(NBBF) informed that the D’Tigress will open their 2020 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament camp on Saturday, February 1 in Belgrade.

The five-day camp under the watchful eye of Otis Hughley will help to shape up the team before they start their campaign against host- Serbia, World Champion- USA and Mozambique with two Olympic tickets at stake.

Meanwhile, Kalu who plies her trade with Landerneau Bretagne Basket in the French League told FIBA.com, that with the present crop of players in the team, the D’Tigress might daze the American ladies.

“In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, or even play against the best,” Kalu said. “Games like this against the USA and Serbia are opportunities for us to show what we can do against top teams. We know we’re the top team in Africa and that’s great but to take our level of focus and game to the next level, we have to play against these great teams and show our talent,” Kalu said.

In a related development, the NBBF has announced the appointment of head coaches of Air Warriors of Abuja and MFM of Lagos, Samson Sotuminu and Aderemi Adewunmi as part of the technical crew to Belgrade. Their latest appointment came on the backdrop of their heroics last season in the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

Sotuminu guided league debutant- Air Warriors to the 2019 title while Adewunmi’s tactical acumen saw MFM snatching a continental ticket after narrowly losing in the final.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...