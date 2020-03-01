FG reopens Kara bridge Sunday

Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The 600 metre portion of the Lagos/ lbadan expressway between Berger and Kara will be opened to the public on Sunday.

Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, stated this on Saturday while inspecting the completed portion of the rehabilitated and reconstructed four-lane portion of the expressway.

He said the road from the Berger end will join the Ogun River at Kara bus stop to ease traffic on the expressway.

He further said that the Magboro end will be opened by the first week of March while the Mowe end will be ready by April to complete 32 kilometers out of the 43 kilometers road on the axis where construction is currently ongoing.

On how better road management will be embedded in the project to ease traffic and lessen the inconveniences motorists go through on a daily basis, Kuti explained that with the finished portion, ease of road movement is assured as the road has been expanded to six lanes.

He said: “The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC ) and allied agencies will also step- up their activities, including recovering broken down vehicle at the shortest possible time, security and ensure that traffic rules are obeyed”.

He observed that sometimes the rascality and indiscretion of road users add to the already traffic challenges.

On the quality of construction, he said the road is built to last 25 years and promised that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) will take over the maintenance of the road subsequently.

He also promised that never again will roads be allowed to deteriorate to the level of the Lagos/ lbadan expressway, adding that by 2021, the whole carriage way would have been completed.

The Federal Controller, Works, Lagos, stressed the commitment of the Federal Government to complete all on-going construction work in Lagos, including all high ways

