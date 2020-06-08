FG Releases N6bn For Construction Of 3,000-Capacity Custodial Facility

The Federal Government has so far, released N6 billion out of the N22.6 billion budgeted for the construction of 3,000-capacity building of Karshi Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Abuja.

The Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed said this during the oversight visit of the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions to the site on Monday in Abuja.

Ahmed who was represented by the Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human Resources, Mr John Mrabure explained that N4.1 billion had so far been expended on the project.

He said the construction of the 3000 capacity custodial centre at Karshi was borne out of memo on strategic policy programs of the service that was presented to Federal Executive council in 2017.

He added that it was presented on the need to construct an ultra modern 3,000 capacity building in the 6 Geo political zones of the Federation which was deliberated and approved.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction of the 3000 capacity centre in Karshi commenced in 2018 and the project was broken into three phases for easy implementation and funding.

He said the first phase of the project commenced with 51 projects awarded to various indigenous companies in different stages of completion.

“The first phase was kick-started with an initial appropriated sum of N6.031b out of the N22.6 billion budgeted to the service in 2018.

“A total of 46 projects were awarded to indigenous companies after they were found to be technically and financially qualified.

“Thereafter, five additional projects were later awarded bringing the total number of projects to 51,” he said.

Responding, the committee chairman, Mr Edwin Anayo commended the quality of the job after inspecting the site.

Anayo said that the committee was satisfied with what was on ground, saying that the committee would ensure that the National Assembly released funds for the completion of the projects.

“We have gone round and I think the whole National Assembly is happy. We are going to ensure they released the funds as when due so that the Job can be completed for the use of Nigerians,” he said.

The chairman lauded the NCoS for engaging local firms as it would impact the economy while encouraging others to emulate the NCoS.

Source:- NAN

