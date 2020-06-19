FG Releases N4.5bn To 31 Federal Teaching, Medical Centres

The Federal Government has released the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 Federal Teaching and Medical Centres across the country.

The sum is to cover hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister spoke after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

