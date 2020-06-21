FG Releases N13.6b Hazard Allowances, Life Insurance For Health Workers

The Federal Government has released N13.642billion for the payment of hazard allowances and group life insurance for health workers and Federal civil servants nationwide, The Nation reports.

It said all the issues raised in the 14-day strike action notice have been met.

It asked the striking doctors to live up to their Hippocratic Oath by calling of the strike action.

The government also unveiled juicy packages for health workers in the frontline against COVID-19.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed made the disclosures at a joint briefing in Abuja with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The Federal Government also said it has trained over 33,000 workers in the country on how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed said: “It is pertinent to say that the issues raised by the Association, while issuing its ultimatum on June 1st, have received or are receiving full attention.

“We have also begun the Group Life Insurance, totalling N9billion, for all health workers and Federal civil servants. We have paid to 14 insurance companies. ”

