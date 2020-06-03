FG Discharges Saudi Arabia Returnees

The federal government on Wednesday, June 3, discharged 292 Nigerian returnees from Saudi Arabia who have been in isolation for about 15 days in an Abuja hotel.

The isolation of these Nigerian returnees from the Arab nation was a necessary precautionary procedure stipulated by the government.

However, after testing negation for the coronavirus upon expiration of their isolation, they were discharged from the hotel on Wednesday.

According to a report by The Nation, most of the returnees are on their way to Lagos state.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the federal government has evacuated 292 who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that the flight conveying the evacuees arrived Nigeria on the night of Tuesday, May 19, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Members of the House of Representatives urged the federal government to sponsor experts on a study trip to Madagascar and Senegal for possible indigenous COVID-19 cure.

It was reported that Madagascar has claimed to have found a cure for the virus while Senegal has developed an inexpensive coronavirus diagnostic kit.

The green chamber also asked the government to set aside a ₦15 billion emergency fund for tertiary institutions in the country as a response to the impact COVID-19 has had and will have on them.

The House also resolved that part of the fund should be used to establish an infectious disease research institute in six selected universities across the six geopolitical zones of the country. These unanimous resolutions were adopted after a motion was moved by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta)

