FG deploys troops to Katsina over banditry

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Federal Government on Saturday deployed troops to combat bandit attacks and related violent activities in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this during a radio Hausa media chat in Katsina.

Masari said that troops of soldiers from the state and Federal Government will be deployed to Katsina to combat bandit activities in state.

During the chat, the governor also stressed security matters were not under his control but handled by the Federal government, which is in control of the military and other armed forces.

The Federal Government, he added, provides their weapons and logistics needed to defend the country

Investigation by The Nation revealed virtually all six local government areas of Bakori, Batsari,Safana, Sabuwa,Faskari and Kankara are constantly gripped by attacks from unrepentant bandits on daily basis

Masari also hinted the lockdown order will be relaxed from next week for residents to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah.

