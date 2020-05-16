FG deploys troops to Katsina over banditry

Augustine Okezie, Katsina
The Federal Government on Saturday deployed troops to combat bandit attacks and related violent activities in Katsina
Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this during a radio Hausa media chat in Katsina.
Masari said that troops of soldiers from the state and Federal Government will be deployed to Katsina to combat bandit activities in state.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
During the chat, the governor also stressed security matters were not under his control but handled by the Federal government, which is in control of the military and other armed forces.
READ ALSO: The Federal Government have Established a $268 Million Fund for Nigerian Tech Entrepreneurs
The Federal Government, he added, provides their weapons and logistics needed to defend the country
Investigation by The Nation revealed virtually all six local government areas of Bakori, Batsari,Safana, Sabuwa,Faskari and Kankara are constantly gripped by attacks from unrepentant bandits on daily basis
Masari also hinted the lockdown order will be relaxed from next week for residents to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah.