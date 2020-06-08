FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday, To Mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by his Permanent Secretary and congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

Aregbesola commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which gave birth to Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

He then appealed to all Nigerians to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, with their lives.

The Minister who reassured the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them to take responsibility by stopping the spread of the virus. He also called on them to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

Source:- Ait Live

