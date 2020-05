While most of us may be sober at the moment as a result of challenges from Covid-19 pandemic but there is definitely a cause to rejoice for natives of Amaruru in Imo State and Ezinifite in Anambra State as the colonial bridge linking the 2 communities which collapsed in May 2018 has been completely reconstructed by the Federal Government through FERMA. It made front page here that year

