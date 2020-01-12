FG committed to infrastructure development, says minister

By Charles Okonji

As part of efforts towards revitalising the nation’s decapitated infrastructure, the federal government reaffirmed its relentless commitment towards infrastructural development across the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who disclosed this at the APC South- East meeting held recently in Uburu, Ebonyi State, noted that the federal government will continue to be guided by justice, equity and fair play in the distribution of projects across the country. Onu added that under the current administration, no part of the country will suffer neglect due to geographical location or political consideration.

At the meeting, the minister stressed the fact that the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia will soon have a well-equipped diagnostic centre where different ailments could be diagnosed, appealing to the teaching hospital and the benefitting communities to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels. He noted that it is their responsibility to own and maintain the project in order to ensure its sustainability.

In a related development, the ministry, through the Director of Press, Abduganiyu Aminu, said that that the minister was wrongly quoted as saying that ‘medical treatment abroad was not good for Nigerians and we must put a stop to it because we cannot afford it anymore.’ Aminu stated, for the avoidance of doubt, the minister said: “We have paid very serious attention to the health of our people and will continue to do so. The projects you celebrate their completion today were seriously affecting the workings of this teaching hospital. But today, we can say their completion have started helping to improve on the performance and welfare of both the staff and patients of this hospital.

“I wish to use this medium to congratulate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and his team in the Ecological Fund Office; the project contractor, Messrs Amayaro Nigeria Limited, as well as the project consultant, Messrs Kanode and Associates Limited, for their commitment to ensuring timely and speedy completion of the project,” the minister added.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...