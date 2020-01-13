FG Bans Banky W’s Movie, Sugar Rush From Screening In Cinemas

The FG through its National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB has ordered cinemas to stop screening the recently released Kayode Kasum’s “Sugar Rush”.

The decision stirred outrage in the Nigerian social media circles, with commentators hinting that the decision might not be unconnected with the film’s portrayal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as incompetent and ineffective.

Sugar Rush was released on the 25th of December, 2019 and has gone on to gross about N157m in the Nigerian box office so far, showing its wide acceptance among Nigerian cinema lovers.

The movie plot revolves around three sisters who discover the whopping sum of $800,000 in the house of a corrupt man, and subsequent failed attempts of the EFCC officials to retrieve the money.

Reacting to the outrage surrounding Sugar Rush’s suspension, the board of the NFVCB released a statement to clarify existing issues. The statement contained in part

“It has come to our notice that #BringBackSugarRush is currently gaining momentum on Twitter with many speculating a ban on the movie ‘Sugar Rush’ and presuming the supposed action as a sign of government’s intention to stifle creativity.

“The movie has not just significantly increased box office revenues within a short period but has improved our cinematic culture which is sine qua non for attracting the investment we so much desire as a nation.”

The Executive Director of the NFVCB, Mr Adedayo Thomas, took full responsibility for the final approval for Sugar Rush, saying it had been delayed due to his preoccupation with extant responsibilities.

Mr. Thomas said “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush.

“I am currently working with the distributor, producer, director and key actors to grant final approval for the resumed exhibition at cinemas.”

